A Stressed Brain Linked to 'Broken Heart' Syndrome

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, March 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The brain may play a role in so-called broken heart syndrome, a new study suggests.

Formally known as Takotsubo syndrome (TTS), it's a temporary -- but potentially deadly -- heart condition brought on by stressful situations and emotions.

In this study, published March 25 in the European Heart Journal, researchers wanted to find out if increased stress-associated metabolic activity in the brain could increase the risk of the syndrome, so they analyzed brain imaging scans from 41 people who subsequently developed the syndrome and 63 who did not.

The scans were conducted in the patients for other medical reasons.

"Areas of the brain that have higher metabolic activity tend to be in greater use. Hence, higher activity in the stress-associated centers of the brain suggests that the individual has a more active response to stress," said study senior author Dr. Ahmed Tawakol, director of nuclear cardiology and co-director of the Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital.