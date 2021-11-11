Nov. 11, 2021 -- Zero. That’s the number of lies many of us tell on a typical day, according to a new study published in Communication Monographs.

The average of two lies daily is badly distorted, scientists say, because a handful of people seem to lie every time they open their mouths. The rest of us are honest Abes.

Most research on our lying ways has been based on snapshots of dishonesty at a single point in time. This outcome can be badly distorted by unusual circumstances that prompt us to be uncharacteristically truthful or deceptive. For a clearer picture of how honest -- or dishonest -- we might really be, scientists asked 632 college students to keep daily journals for 3 months, logging every lie they told.

Overall, participants logged a total of 116,366 lies, with the daily number of falsehoods ranging from 0 to 200.

Investigators examined these lies several different ways. The main question researchers asked is how many times participants had lied in the past 24 hours. One any given day, 63.4% of the students copped to at least one lie, but 36.6% of them recorded telling no lies at all.