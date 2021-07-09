Dec. 30, 2021 – By 2025, 10 to 20 new cell and gene therapies will likely be approved each year, according to the FDA.

Great news, right? These products could save countless lives of people living with rare genetic diseases, like Sickle Cell, Progeria, and Spina Bifida.

The hefty price tag for these treatments, however, could hinder cause for celebration, according to biotechnology and policy expert Kevin Doxzen, PhD, a Hoffmann Fellow at both Arizona State University, Tempe, and the World Economic Forum.

In an article published in The Conversation, he cautions that gene therapies can cost hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars.

A sickle cell treatment, which is expected to be approved in the next few years, could cost a single patient around $1.85 million dollars . A Medicare program could pay around $30 million dollars each year, even if only 7% of those eligible get treated.

Another example is Zolgensma, a one-time medication to treat spinal muscular atrophy, which is a disease that can cause your muscles to grow weak and decay, often leading to difficulty sitting up, walking, breathing, and swallowing.