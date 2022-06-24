Aug. 24, 2022 -- Cooling a recent injury with ice can be one of the most effective ways to ease pain without medication. But ice is bulky and imprecise, and, it melts. But what if you could shrink an ice pack that never melts and place it directly on the nerves causing pain? That's what a group of scientists at Northwestern University have aimed to do by developing a tiny, flexible implant that delivers pain relief on demand.

The researchers tested the device on rats and published their findings in the journal Science. They hope it will provide a future alternative to opioids and other prescription painkillers that can have serious side effects, including the risk of addiction.

The implant is a paper-thin, 5mm-wide strip of water-soluble material that contains a pair of parallel wave-shaped channels, one filled with a liquid coolant and the other with dry nitrogen. There is a pump on the outside that releases the liquid and gas that move into a shared pocket where a chemical reaction causes the liquid to evaporate, ultimately creating a cooling sensation that numbs the nerve. As the nerve becomes cooler, the pain signals it sends to the brain gradually slow down until they stop entirely, preventing those signals from ever reaching the brain.