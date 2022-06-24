Oct. 26, 2022 – “We eat first with our eyes.”

The Roman foodie Apicius is thought to have uttered those words in the 1st century AD. Now, some 2,000 years later, scientists may be proving him right.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers have discovered a previously unknown part of the brain that lights up when we see food. Dubbed the “ventral food component,” this part resides in the brain’s visual cortex, in a region known to play a role in identifying faces, scenes, and words.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, involved using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to build a computer model of this part of the brain. Similar models are emerging across fields of research to simulate and study complex systems of the body. A computer model of the digestive system was recently used to determine the best body position for taking a pill.

“The research is still cutting-edge,” says study author Meenakshi Khosla, PhD. “There's a lot more to be done to understand whether this region is the same or different in different individuals, and how it is modulated by experience or familiarity with different kinds of foods.”