Caring for Teeth, Gums May Safeguard Aging Brains

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health.

While it was already clear that poor dental health could increase stroke and heart disease risk, a new study funds that adults who are genetically prone to have cavities, dentures and missing teeth are also more likely to show signs of declining brain health.



That declining brain health could affect memory and the ability to think clearly and function in life.



“Oral health is a quite easy to modify risk factor. It's one of the easiest. We just have to take better care of our oral health and it's not very costly or complicated,” said study co-author Dr. Cyprien Rivier, a postdoctoral fellow in neurology at Yale School of Medicine.

The study doesn't demonstrate that dental hygiene actually improves brain health, but this is an area worthy of more research, said Dr. Joseph Broderick, a professor at the University of Cincinnati's Department of Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine, and volunteer expert for the American Stroke Association.

