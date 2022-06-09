Women should continue to get regular mammograms to screen for breast cancer and not turn to thermography, the FDA and other breast cancer experts say, because thermography hasn’t been shown to be effective at detecting breast cancer.

Some health spas, homeopathic clinics, and others have touted the use of thermography as an alternative to mammography. The FDA and cancer experts say there is no proof that it can spot or detect breast cancer. In fact, the FDA has issued warnings and fines to health care providers who make misleading claims about thermography.

The biggest risk is that if you get a test that’s not proven to be effective, it could mean that your breast cancer is diagnosed later, when treatment is harder and the odds are worse.

“The most comprehensive evidence that we have tells us that mammography is the best tool we have to save lives, which is why it is advocated and advised by almost every medical organization,” says Lars J. Grimm, MD, MHS, FSBI, a breast radiologist at Duke University Medical Center, and associate professor of radiology at Duke University School of Medicine. “Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women and mammography is the only way for us to detect it early.”