False Promise of Vaginal Laser Therapy in Breast Cancer Patients

April 17, 2023 – Vaginal laser "rejuvenation" does not relieve certain symptoms of menopause or improve sexual function in breast cancer survivors, new research shows, but will it be enough to stop some health care providers from promoting the false promise of laser therapy and cashing in on it?

Probably not, "because history tells us that facts do not always get in the way of ego and profit," wrote Jen Gunter, MD, with Kaiser Permanente Northern California, in an editorial published alongside the study in JAMA Network Open.

In Gunter's view, it's highly unlikely that the clinical practice of laser therapy for what’s known as genitourinary syndrome of menopause will stop in the U.S. without FDA action.

That means "many practitioners here and around the world will likely continue to use the offensive 'vaginal rejuvenation' language to coax patients into paying thousands of dollars to treat GSM for what the most robust current evidence tells us is an ineffective procedure," she said. "There is simply too much money to be made."