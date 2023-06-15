You or your loved one has been diagnosed with cancer. As you start treatment, you’re looking to your care team to guide you through a physically and emotionally demanding health condition.

But for the best care possible, your relationship with your care team should be an active partnership. Your doctors will strive to give you clear, honest information about what’s going on within your body. In turn, you need to learn about your treatment options, know what to expect, and be open about your needs and your treatment experience. This way, your treatment will be what's right for you.

In fact, according to Eric Winer, MD, a good patient-doctor partnership is the cornerstone of clinical care and research. Winer is director of the Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief at Smilow Cancer Hospital. He’s also president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Much of his commitment to patient care stems from his personal experience as a patient both in childhood and as an adult. It’s why he chose “partnering with patients” as the presidential theme for the 2023 ASCO Conference.

“It was a very deliberately selected theme. I do many things and have done many things in my career. I've educated, I've done research, I've taken care of patients. But everything that I do fundamentally has been based in patient care and has grown out of my interest in making patient care as good as it can possibly be for everyone,” Winer said.