Getting a Second Opinion for Cancer Treatment

Lynne DeMarsh woke one morning in 2017 with pain and discharge from one nipple. A decade earlier, the Rockledge, FL, resident had had a lumpectomy and radiation therapy for triple-negative breast cancer. But she had been healthy ever since. DeMarsh quickly visited an oncologist near her home for her new symptoms. Her doctor diagnosed her with inflammatory breast cancer, a fast-moving disease that’s usually caught in late stages. But her doctor’s next comment left her just as shaken as her diagnosis did. “He said, ‘Get your affairs in order because you will probably only live a couple years,’” DeMarsh, 56, recalls. “He also told me I could never have [breast] reconstruction. I just couldn’t believe it when I left there.” DeMarsh decided to see a second doctor.

Another Opinion Consulting a different doctor doesn’t have to mean that you’re second-guessing your first one. Another opinion can be reasonable part of your treatment process, says Lidia Schapira, MD, an oncologist and associate professor of medicine at Stanford University Medical Center.

For one thing, your regular doctor may not be very familiar with your type of cancer. Or you might be interested in a new or alternate therapy that your doctor doesn’t offer or recommend. Sometimes, discussing your treatment choices with a second expert may lead to reexamining the evidence to confirm the original diagnosis, Schapira says. Your first doctor may even join efforts with your new doctor if that person is a leading authority on your type of cancer or therapy. DeMarsh got a referral to another oncologist from a friend who worked at an Orlando hospital. Among other things, DeMarsh’s new doctor said she could get breast reconstruction, which the first oncologist had ruled out. If something doesn’t sound right, talk to another doctor. Lynne DeMarsh