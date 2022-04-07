Doctors and scientists have made big breakthroughs in treating multiple myeloma. They’ve helped people with the disease to keep it in check and live longer, healthier lives. Despite this, the condition still affects some groups unequally. These populations face differences in care.

Multiple Myeloma in Black and Hispanic People

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer. It happens when white blood cells (plasma cells) build up in your bone marrow until they crowd out healthy cells. Because healthy plasma cells normally make antibodies that target and attack germs, you’re then more exposed to infection.

Researchers haven’t closely studied multiple myeloma in Hispanic people. In the first and largest review of this group, researchers found that Hispanic people are more likely to have it. They tend to have a less serious form of myeloma than white people yet have a shorter life span.

There’s much more research on the impact of multiple myeloma in Black people, and it mirrors some of the findings from the Hispanic community. Researchers have found that the disease is more common in people with African ancestry.

Black Americans are two times more likely to have the disease and to lose their lives because of it than white Americans. As with Hispanic people, Black people also have multiple myeloma at a younger average age (66 years old) and have a less serious form of the condition.