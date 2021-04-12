Things People With Multiple Myeloma Wish You Knew

There’s a Racial Gap

Multiple myeloma is the most common type of blood cancer in African Americans, who are twice as likely to get it as white people. About 20% of people who have the disease are Black. One estimate predicts that by 2034, almost a quarter of new diagnoses will be in African Americans.

Experts aren’t sure of the exact reason. But Barrett sees obstacles within the African American community that keep more people from getting diagnosed and treated.

She says the high costs of health insurance, doctor visits, and medications are one problem.

“The second thing is just lack of knowledge,” she says. “It’s getting better now, but for so many years, there just wasn’t enough information for the patient to know what multiple myeloma is.”

A third barrier for some people in the Black community, she says, is reluctance to get a second opinion when your doctor tells you you’re healthy but you’re worried that you’re not.

“I think we fall prey a lot of times, if you have trust in a provider and their word is law,” Barrett says. “Sometimes, I think our community either doesn’t understand the value of a second opinion or they don’t realize they have the option to say, ‘You know, let me double check. Because I still feel there’s something wrong with me, and you’re telling me I’m OK.’”

When you get a blood test, she says, ask your doctor about the numbers and medical terms in the results. If you see a certain number go up or down over time, mention it and have them tell you more about it.