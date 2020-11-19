Multiple Myeloma and Your Relationships

Ramae Hamrin, 50, learned to expect the unexpected in her personal relationships after she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018.

The northern Minnesota resident says her best friend distanced herself, seemingly unable to deal with Hamrin’s cancer diagnosis and strongly suspicious of modern medicine. Hamrin had drifted from her nearby mother and sister, but she expected those emotional bonds to reform given her condition. That didn’t happen. They came around less often after she seemed to improve during chemotherapy, Hamrin says. Fellow teachers sent cards with money and gifts, but only one consistently kept in touch.

“I was surprised by people I thought would be there but couldn’t be or didn’t want to be,” says Hamrin, who runs a blog about living with multiple myeloma called Incurable Blessings. There was one positive: An ex-boyfriend quit his job to help Hamrin after she fell and broke a hip.