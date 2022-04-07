Every year, scientists learn more about multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that starts in your bones. They’re working to figure out what causes this cancer and why some groups have a higher chance of getting it. Their discoveries have led to new treatments and could help find a cure one day.

How Is Multiple Myeloma Different for Black People? DID YOU KNOW? Multiple myeloma is a rare cancer but one of the most common types of blood cancer in the U.S., representing around 2% of all new cancer cases. Although it’s a small overall percentage of cancer cases, multiple myeloma has an outsized impact on the Black community. This group is twice as likely to get the illness, and die from it. It also affects Black Americans at a younger age. Despite these challenges, Black people diagnosed with multiple myeloma tend to have a less serious form of the disease. And when they have equal access to treatment, this group lives just as long as, or even longer than, other races and ethnicities.

The Mystery of Multiple Myeloma Multiple myeloma is a complex illness. It differs from person to person, and there are 10 subtypes. Also, each person usually has around four slightly different kinds of it. These change as the illness advances and doctors treat it.

There’s no clear answer to why multiple myeloma affects the Black community more often than others. “It’s somewhat of a mystery,” says S. Tariq Mahmood, MD, a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist at Atlanta Cancer Care. With certain cancers, scientists have discovered a clear-cut link to our actions. For example, we know that smoking causes most lung cancers. But with multiple myeloma, “There’s not something that someone typically does that results in them having this cancer,” Mahmood says. Scientists are looking into the connection between multiple myeloma and health-related causes like carrying extra weight. But they need to do more research. Around 40% of Black men and 56% of Black women over age 20 have obesity in the U.S. As researchers continue to look at multiple myeloma, they’re uncovering other possible reasons why Black people are more likely to have this type of cancer.