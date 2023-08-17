Survivorship Clinics a Crucial Part of Cancer Treatment

Sept. 27, 2023 – When Amanda Hanley was a 21-year-old being treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma, she met a friend for life.

“Word travels in Rhode Island because Rhode Island is so small. A girl the town over was also in chemotherapy,” said Hanley, now 32. “She and I just got matching tattoos the other week.”

Their friendship has now endured more than decade. Hanley finished active treatment and eventually pursued her dream of becoming a veterinarian. In the interim, she got a therapist, traveled, struggled with alcohol, and endured a week of anxiety before every follow-up oncology appointment.

When she moved back to Rhode Island in 2020 after veterinary school, her chemo buddy told her about the cancer survivorship clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, where Hanley was first treated.

“I didn’t even know the survivorship clinic existed until I moved back up here,” Hanley said. “I really like the survivorship clinic because they know your history. It’s a different vibe.”