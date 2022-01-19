Doctors can’t cure Pompe disease. But treatment can help babies, children, and adults with the condition live longer, and often with fewer complications.

In 2006, the FDA approved the first treatment for Pompe disease. It consists of regular IV infusions of a man-made enzyme called alglucosidase alfa. The drug does the job of an enzyme in your body that doesn't work correctly when you have Pompe disease. This process, known as enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), is still the only treatment approved for the condition.

Before ERT was available, newborns diagnosed with the classic infantile form of Pompe disease rarely lived longer than a year.

“Without ERT, babies with infantile Pompe disease have a progressive thickening of the heart muscle and develop significant skeletal muscle weakness that leads to death in the first year of life,” says Priya Sunil Kishnani, MD, a pediatrician and clinical and biochemical geneticist at Duke University Medical Center.

The disease also damages skeletal muscles and the muscles you need to breathe.