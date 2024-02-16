If your child suddenly has an attack of diarrhea and vomiting, and they complain of a stomachache, you may think to yourself, "stomach flu."

No, not really.

What's often called "stomach flu" is gastroenteritis, an infection of the stomach and intestines. The flu, or influenza, is different. It causes sore throats, runny noses, and general aches and pains. It rarely causes stomach problems.

Viral infections are the usual cause of gastroenteritis. Bacteria can sometimes bring it on.

The sickness usually passes in about 10 days without medication. The first few days tend to be the worst, but you can take steps to help your child get through it.