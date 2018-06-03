More U.S. Kids Landing in ICU From Opioids

MONDAY, March 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A growing number of U.S. kids are ending up in the intensive care unit after overdosing on prescription painkillers or other opioids, a new study finds.

Researchers found that between 2004 and 2015, the number of children and teens admitted to a pediatric intensive care unit for an opioid overdose nearly doubled. That included teenagers who'd abused the drugs, and young children who'd accidentally gotten hold of them.

"These admissions are entirely preventable," said lead researcher Dr. Jason Kane, of the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. "These kids shouldn't be there."

The findings, reported online March 5 in the journal Pediatrics, offer the latest look at the U.S. opioid epidemic.

An estimated 2.4 million Americans have an opioid use disorder, according to federal estimates. That includes abuse of prescription painkillers such as Vicodin and OxyContin, as well as illegal drugs like heroin.

But while the focus is usually on adults, children have become "the second wave of victims," Kane said.

One recent study found that a growing number of children and teenagers are showing up in emergency rooms dependent on opioids. In 2013, roughly 135 kids per day were testing positive for opioid dependence in the nation's ERs, according to the study.

The new study looked at pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, which would capture the most serious overdose cases. Some kids landed there in respiratory distress, in need of a ventilator, Kane said. Others needed medications to raise their blood pressure from dangerously low levels.

The findings are based on records from 31 U.S. children's hospitals. Between 2004 and 2015, there were more than 3,600 children and teenagers admitted to the hospital for an opioid overdose -- and 43 percent of them had to be taken the ICU.

In contrast, the study found, only 12 percent of children hospitalized for any reason had to be admitted to the ICU.

Over time, ICU admissions for opioids rose: from 367 kids for the years 2004-2007, to 643 between 2012 and 2015. Most were teenagers, but about one-third were children younger than 6 -- who would have accidentally gotten their hands on someone's medication, Kane said.