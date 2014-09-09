Infection Team Investigates NJ Rehab Facility

Oct. 30, 2018 -- Infection control experts are being sent to a New Jersey rehabilitation facility where an adenovirus outbreak has killed nine children, state health officials said Monday.

"A total of 25 pediatric cases have been associated with this outbreak," at the Wanaque Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Haskell. "A staff member at the facility -- who has since recovered -- also became ill as part of the outbreak," according to the state health department, NBC News reported.

Adenovirus typically causes cold-like symptoms, but can be fatal in weakened patients. The children at Wanaque have developmental disorders or immune deficiencies.

The infection control experts will also visit other facilities similar to the Wanaque Center, as well as a public hospital where a different type of infection occurred in four premature babies. One of the babies died, NBC News reported.

"The team will visit University Hospital, Wanaque Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Haskell, Voorhees Pediatric Facility in Voorhees, and Children's Specialized Hospital in Toms River and Mountainside," the health department said.

The team will reinforce basic infection control procedures, Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the state's health commissioner, told NBC News.