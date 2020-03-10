Polio-Like Illness in Kids Often Misdiagnosed?

FRIDAY, Nov. 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- There's a good chance that some cases of the mysterious polio-like illness seen recently in U.S. children may have been misdiagnosed, a new study reports.

Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), which causes potentially life-threatening paralysis and primarily strikes children, has been recurring in the United States in every-other-year waves since 2014.

But it's likely some kids diagnosed with AFM actually have some other neurological disorder. And it's an equally good possibility that some true cases of AFM are being missed, said Dr. Matthew Elrick, a pediatric neurologist with Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

"This is a challenging diagnosis," said study lead researcher Elrick. "There is overlap with other diseases."

His team reviewed 45 children who met the broad federal definition of AFM, and found that 11 were actually suffering from other neurological illnesses.

Elrick and his colleagues believe they've identified specific symptoms that more clearly indicate AFM, based on the group of kids they studied.

It's important to come up with a more precise definition because AFM is "a major public health concern that we really need to focus on," Elrick said.

So far in 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 116 cases of AFM out of a total 286 reports under investigation. These cases have occurred in 31 U.S. states.

This is the third wave of AFM to strike the United States, and it's expected to be the largest on record.

AFM first appeared in 2014, when 120 children across 34 states were stricken with mysterious muscle weakness.

Another wave hit in 2016, with 149 patients affected in 39 states.

"During the first outbreak in 2014, it was sort of a curiosity we hoped was a one-time thing, but it's now established a pattern, coming back in 2016 and 2018 with higher numbers each time," Elrick said. "There's plenty of reason to be concerned that there could be another outbreak in 2020 and beyond."

The new study, published Nov. 30 in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, found that children with definite AFM share several characteristics: