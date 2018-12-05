Adenovirus Kills 12 in 2 States, But What Is It?

People with weakened immune systems are not only more vulnerable to the virus themselves, but they may also carry and spread adenovirus after their symptoms have gone away, which can make it more difficult to contain an outbreak. “They don’t know that they are shedding the virus, so if they come into contact with someone and don’t use good hand[-washing] hygiene, it’s possible for them to infect the other person and not know it,” says Shane.

“Once the virus gets into the body of someone who can’t control it well, it triggers respiratory failure,” says Shane. “If the virus gets into the lung cells, it can destroy those air cells. It makes air exchange difficult.”

How do you avoid it?

There is a vaccine for type 7 and type 4 adenovirus. But right now it can only be given to military recruits.

For the civilian population, preventive measures are most effective. The virus, which is resistant to disinfectants, can live on surfaces, such as doorknobs and countertops. You can get sick when you touch a surface with adenovirus on it and then touch your eyes, nose, or mouth without washing your hands. Parents and caregivers of babies with adenovirus may contract the virus if they touch the baby’s stool, for example, when changing a diaper.

“Wash your hands often,” says Shane. “Hand hygiene isn’t very exciting, but it’s the best way to protect yourself.”

You can also get the virus through close contact with an infected person or through the air after a cough or a sneeze. “Distance yourself from someone who has symptoms as much as possible to protect yourself,” says Shane. “Sometimes that’s hard if you’re a parent or health care worker taking care of a child with adenovirus.”

Living in close quarters makes it more likely to spread the virus.

The New Jersey outbreak happened at a residential nursing facility, where separating sick children from the others was a challenge at first. But now, staff are separating patients into three groups: Those who tested positive for the virus; those who had symptoms but hadn’t tested positive; and those with no sign of the virus. Since then, “there has not been an additional child who’s contracted adenovirus, which makes us optimistic that we will be able to declare the end of the outbreak in mid-December,” says Elnahal.