AFM Has Doctors, Families Trying 'Whatever Works'

His story starts out like many other patients’, but it has ended with a far more positive outcome than most. His mother is convinced that’s because Billy got the right treatment early from doctors who recognized what was happening to her son, who was then 13.

“We felt that our health care providers were very proactive in recognizing Billy’s situation and very aggressive in his treatment,” says Dawn Sticklen of Joplin, MO. “They already had a protocol in place if a child came in exhibiting the symptoms Billy did, so they knew exactly what they were going to do to try and help him.”

Billy was among the lucky ones. The number of AFM cases confirmed in the United States this week hit a record high of 158 in 36 states. The disease has been on the national radar only since 2014 and remains a mystery. There is little to no consensus on what causes it, how to diagnose it, or how to treat it.

AFM is a rare but serious condition. It attacks the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord called gray matter, which weakens muscles and reflexes. Almost all AFM patients – almost all are young children -- first had a mild respiratory illness or fever akin to a viral infection.

In the absence of solid diagnostics, testing, and treatments, many families and doctors are relying on unproven remedies or word-of-mouth accounts of what has worked for others.

Billy’s medical challenges started with a respiratory illness that didn’t improve. Then one night he complained of neck pain, and the next morning he couldn’t use a spoon at breakfast. “As he was eating, he was having difficulty scooping cereal from the bowl into his mouth. His arms were shaking,” Sticklen recalls. She rushed him back to their primary care doctor, who sent them on to the local ER.

As Billy began to have trouble moving the full length of his arms, he was sent by ambulance to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, MO.