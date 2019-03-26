Why Aren't More Teenagers Fully Vaccinated?

Too many U.S. children and teens are not getting their full roster of vaccinations, says H. Cody Meissner, MD, director of pediatric infectious disease at Tufts Medical Center and a professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine. Lack of information, socio-demographic disparities, and mistrust in science may all be reasons.

The HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine is one example of this. "HPV vaccination rates have gone up a few percentage points this past year but are still discouragingly low," Meissner says. "There are about 31,000 cases of HPV-associated cancers in men and women each year in the U.S. The current HPV vaccine protects against 90% of those infections."

Meissner reminds parents the HPV vaccine is a series of three inoculations, but "if the first dose is given before the 15th birthday, a teenager only needs two doses," he says. "If the first dose is given after the 15th birthday, three doses are needed."

The CDC says that in 2017, only 48.6% of all U.S. adolescents were up to date on the HPV vaccine series, compared with 43.4% in 2016. A continuing trend is how the first HPV dose remains lower among teens living in nonmetropolitan areas, at 59.3%, compared with teens living in cities, at 70.1%.