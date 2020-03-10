New Cholesterol Guidelines Focus on the Personal

People from age 20 onward should receive regular heart risk assessments, including cholesterol testing, according to the guidelines released at the AHA's annual meeting in Chicago.

One big positive -- people not taking statins don't have to fast before taking their cholesterol blood test, the guidelines say.

"Finally, finally we've embraced the idea that people don't have to be fasting to get their cholesterol checked," said Dr. Martha Gulati, division chief of cardiology for the University of Arizona-Phoenix and editor of CardioSmart.org for the American College of Cardiology.

"If I have clinic in the afternoon, do you think any of my patients are fasting? Even in the morning clinic, I'm lucky if they didn't eat a couple of donuts before they came," Gulati said.

Doctors will be encouraged to talk with patients about "risk-enhancing factors" that can provide a more personalized perspective of their risk.

Patients will still be checked for smoking, high blood pressure and high blood sugar, but doctors also should talk about other risk factors like family history, ethnicity, metabolic syndrome, chronic kidney disease, chronic inflammatory conditions and premature menopause or preeclampsia.

This additional information can make a difference in what kind of treatment plan a person needs, the guidelines say.

These risk-enhancing factors make the guidelines more complex, but also highlight important differences in heart risk among people, Gulati said.

For example, it's important to know about things like preeclampsia or gestational diabetes when assessing a woman's heart risk, Gulati said.

"These are things that we in our women's heart centers are asking about, but we've never had somebody backing us up that these are things that should make us be more aggressive," Gulati said.

Calcium may be key

For those whose heart risk is moderate, the guidelines now call for coronary artery calcium (CAC) scans as a "tie-breaker" to help assess the health of their arteries. CAC is a type of CT scan that looks for calcified plaque in the arteries.

People with a CAC score of zero -- no plaques at all -- might be able to forego or delay taking statins unless they have some other risk factor, said Dr. Sidney Smith, a professor of cardiology with the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.