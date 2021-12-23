Jan. 28, 2022 -- What if you could lower your cholesterol by eating foods that you like?

A new study shows that when people were asked to eat “hedonically acceptable” snacks that contained ingredients known to lower cholesterol, nearly all of them did.

In contrast, only about half of people asked to change their diets substantially to lower cholesterol followed the diet in a previous study.

Neither type of dieting reduces “bad” cholesterol as much as statin drugs do, but the special ingredients in the tasty snacks “can rapidly and meaningfully reduce LDL cholesterol in adult patients unable or unwilling to take statin drugs,” according to the study.

Published in TheJournal of Nutrition, the trial was done by researchers at the Mayo Clinic, the University of Manitoba, and the Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals in Canada.

The researchers recruited 59 people to take part in the study, though five of them dropped out. That left 18 men and 36 women, with an average age of 49, who were put into treatment and control groups.