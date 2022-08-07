Hot Stuff: Spicy Foods Can't Harm You, Can They?

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, July 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Spicy food challenges are all the rage these days, but can munching red hot peppers and sizzling hot sauces harm you?

One nutrition expert from University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Ohio suggests that while it may burn your tongue at the dinner table and trigger some gastrointestinal distress as it travels through your body, it could actually help improve your lifelong health.

Capsaicin, the ingredient found in peppers that causes that characteristic heat, is an oil-like chemical compound that binds to pain receptors on the tongue and throughout the digestive tract. It's the capsaicin that causes your brains to feel like you're on fire when you bite into a jalapeno pepper.

"But capsaicin does not actually burn you," explained Jayna Metalonis, a dietician at University Hospitals. "Instead, it tricks your brain into thinking a temperature change has occurred, resulting in the sensation of heat and pain."