CDC: Flu Hammering Country, With More to Come

Jan. 12, 2018 -- More people are getting the flu across the U.S., closing schools and filling hospitals, the CDC says.

“We’re seeing a very active flu season and early signs that the season may be severe,” Dan Jernigan, MD, of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), said at a news briefing.

He said it was the first time in 13 years that the CDC’s flu map has been the same color across all mainland states, “meaning that there is widespread activity in all the continental U.S. at this point.”

Flu activity is widespread in most of the U.S. It is not possible to say when flu season will end, and significant flu activity is likely to continue for several more weeks.

Twenty children have died of the flu so far, the CDC says.

Health officials are hopeful that this year’s flu season is peaking -- much the way it did in 2014-2015 -- and that the number of people sickened will soon start to fall. But that only means the first half of the season has passed. Midpoint in flu season typically means about 3 more months until activity dies down to regular levels.

“It still means we have a lot more flu to go,” said Jernigan, director of the CDC’s Influenza Division at the NCIRD.

On Thursday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a statewide public health emergency to help hospitals that are filled to capacity with flu patients.

So far this season, most U.S. cases have been caused by H3N2, an A strain of the flu, which tends to cause more severe illness, especially among children and older adults.