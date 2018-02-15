CDC: Most Children Dying From Flu Not Vaccinated

Feb. 15, 2018 -- Most children who have died of the flu so far this season had not been vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Of the 63 confirmed child deaths from the flu, investigators have health histories on 56 of them. Of those, 54% had another medical condition that made severe flu complications more likely.

Sadly, most (63%) died after admission to the hospital.

Of the 54 kids who were old enough to get the flu vaccine, only 14 -- or 26% -- had gotten at least one dose, according to a flu update published today in the CDC journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The children ranged in age from 2 months to 17 years.

In previous flu seasons, as many as 85% of children who died after getting the flu had not been vaccinated.

In a separate study released today, the CDC said that early numbers showed the flu vaccine was more effective for kids than for adults this year, cutting their chances of needing to see a doctor for severe symptoms by more than half.

Alivia Viellieux, a 3-year-old from Muncie, IN, was one of the kids who didn’t get a flu vaccine this year. Her family decided not to get one after hearing that it wasn’t very effective.

Last week, after she had flu-like symptoms, her family rushed her to a local ER. She spent 2 days in the hospital on IV fluids and was improving, her family said.

She was released last Thursday, according to a local news report by RTV6, The Indy Channel. She was found dead Monday morning. The county coroner said she died from flu and a secondary infection of pneumonia, according to a news report.

"She was eating Cheerios last night," said her grandmother, Tameka Stettler. "She was walking last night. How does that just happen?"

Buddy Creech, MD, a pediatrician and a spokesman for the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society in Arlington, VA, said both children and adults with flu can suddenly get worse after seeming to improve, and it can happen very fast.