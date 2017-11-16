Flu Shot During Pregnancy Poses No Harm to Baby

TUESDAY, Feb. 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- There's some good news for expecting moms who are trying to weather a brutal flu season -- a new study shows that getting the flu vaccine during pregnancy causes no harm to newborns.

Researchers reviewed records on more than 400,000 infants born between 2004 and 2014, and found no increased risk of infant hospitalization or death following maternal inoculation during pregnancy with either the flu vaccine or Tdap (tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis, or whooping cough) vaccine.

The study provides the longest-term look at the vaccines' effect on newborn health, with the babies followed out to 6 months of life, said study author Dr. Lakshmi Sukumaran, a pediatric infectious disease researcher with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We didn't expect to find any increased risk in these infants," Sukumaran said. "We wanted to do this study because pregnant women are especially concerned about how any exposures during pregnancy could negatively impact their children.

"We wanted to provide reassurance that these vaccines, which are recommended for every woman during pregnancy, aren't creating a risk for the baby," she added.

A flu shot is recommended for every person older than 6 months in the United States, even though the CDC reported on Thursday that this year's vaccine is only 25 percent effective against H3N2 influenza, the cause of most illness so far this season.

That recommendation holds, the CDC says, because the vaccine is more effective against the three other major strains of flu virus, potentially preventing a second round of flu caused by another strain. Every flu shot a person receives also adds to their long-term immunity.

Additionally, among children ages 6 months to 8 years old, this year's vaccine's effectiveness is 59 percent, the agency reported.

"The flu vaccine is recommended at any point during pregnancy," Sukumaran said. "It's not too late to get the vaccine this season."

Expecting mothers are advised to get the flu shot because their immune system undergoes changes during pregnancy intended to protect the unborn fetus. "These changes also predispose women to an increased severity of influenza during pregnancy," Sukumaran said.