FluMist May Be Coming Back. Will it Work Better?

Feb. 22, 2018 -- FluMist, the inhaled flu vaccine, may be on its way back to doctors’ offices in the U.S.

The influential Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 12-2 on Wednesday to put the nasal spray back on its list of available vaccines.

The vote comes during a lengthy and punishing flu season in the U.S., where the effectiveness of available flu vaccines was low for most age groups. Only young children have seen substantial protection against the most common strain of the flu this year.

It was a guarded “yes," given that doctors won’t know for sure if it works better than before -- or better than other vaccine options -- until it's widely used again during an actual flu season.

The committee first voted to remove the word “recommended” from its statement, which is formally known as a recommendation. Instead, members voted simply to say FluMist was an option.

The ACIP has been burned by FluMist before.

In 2014, the committee advised doctors to choose FluMist over injectable vaccines for healthy children after data seemed to suggest that it was more effective for them.

The committee backed off that statement in 2015 after studies showed that the inhaled vaccine was less effective that the shot. In 2016, the ACIP took the added step of saying FluMist wasn’t recommended at all because it hardly worked. That effectively ended insurance reimbursement for this option.

FluMist has been in the doghouse for two flu seasons: 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

The committee voted after hearing new data from the MedImmune, the manufacturer of FluMist, and seeing the CDC’s comprehensive meta-analysis -- a study of studies -- on the effectiveness of FluMist and flu shots in the U.S. and Europe.

MedImmune said it had fixed a problem with one of the “A” strains included in the vaccine. The new version includes a different H1N1 strain -- A /Slovenia -- which appeared to boost the numbers of antibodies kids made to fight the flu in a small clinical trial that compared the new FluMist formula with the old one. It also appeared to increase viral “shedding” in kids who got the new version.