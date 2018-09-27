Deadly Flu Season Spurs New Push for Vaccinations

Sept. 27, 2018 -- After the deadliest flu season in decades, U.S. public health officials Thursday called on the public to get vaccinated against the disease before this year’s season hits with full force.

The 2017-18 flu season, which lasted from October through May, left about 80,000 people dead, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, MD, told reporters Thursday.

“One flu death is too many,” Adams says. “That’s why it’s so important for everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine every year.”

Though the toll was highest among seniors, the dead included 180 children, “and a majority of them were unvaccinated,” Adams says. More than 40% of children didn’t get flu shots last year, and the number of children between 6 months and 4 years old who went unvaccinated increased during the 2017-18 season, he says.

In addition to the deaths, the flu put about 900,000 people in the hospital. Flu cases started ramping up in November 2017 and ran high through the following March, according to the CDC. The season was the first to be considered “high severity” among all age groups, the agency says.

“Vaccination makes it less likely you will spread the virus to others,” says William Schaffner, MD, the medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “Getting vaccinated is the socially responsible thing to do. While protecting yourself, you’re also protecting those around you.”

The experts gathered at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Thursday urged people to get vaccinated by the end of October. Adams got his own at the event, telling the audience, “I did not feel a thing.”

Vaccinations for the elderly, adults with chronic health problems, pregnant women, and children are particularly important, they say.

“Kids have a lot of snot, and they have a lot of drool, and they go to school,” says Wendy Sue Swanson, MD, a pediatrician at Seattle Children’s Hospital. As a result, they’re more vulnerable to picking up the virus from their classmates and bringing it home to parents.