Flu Cases on Upswing as New Medicine Arrives

Another drug, peramivir (Rapivab), is given in a vein by a health care professional. The FDA approved it for people 2 years old and older. The one-time dose usually takes less than 30 minutes to administer.

It is typically taken twice daily for 5 days. (It can also be prescribed to prevent flu; that regimen is once a day for 7 days.) Besides Tamiflu and Xofluza, the FDA has approved zanamivir (Relenza) to treat flu in people 7 years old and older. A powder that is inhaled, it is usually taken twice daily for 5 days.

Tamiflu has been on the market since 1999. In 2016, a generic version was approved. It comes in pill or liquid form and can be taken by people 14 days old and older.

More on Tamiflu, Xofluza

Advocates of Xofluza mention the convenience of the single dose vs. 5 days' worth of Tamiflu doses. While the drugs require different doses and work differently, they have the same result, according to William Schaffner, MD, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. Both interfere with the flu virus’ ability to reproduce and multiply, he says.

No studies have looked at head-to-head comparisons of Xofluza and Tamiflu, says Villani of Genentech, which also markets Tamiflu.

The CDC does not recommend Xofluza for pregnant women or breastfeeding mothers, and it’s also not recommended for flu prevention or patients in the hospital.

Patients don't seem to know about the newer drug, says Lisa Dabby, MD, an emergency medicine doctor at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, CA. "Not one person has asked me to prescribe it," she says of Xofluza. "People know Tamiflu and they ask for it."

If someone did request the new drug, she would consider prescribing it, she says, but first would want to be sure local pharmacies are stocking it to save patients frustration in finding it. And she reminds them: "These antivirals are not the be-all, end-alls." They shorten how long symptoms last, but they don't make them disappear instantly, she reminds patients.

As for side effects, patients on these antivirals most often complain of diarrhea and nausea, she says. Others report headache and common cold symptoms.

In kids, Tamiflu has been linked with some psychiatric side effects, such as irritability and occasional seizures. Those reports have caused some pediatricians to hesitate to prescribe it, Schaffner says. But those symptoms go away once the drug is stopped.