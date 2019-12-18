Early Flu Season Leads to Deaths of Texas Children

Dec. 18, 2019 -- Six children ages 16 and younger have died from flu-related causes in Texas since the flu season began in late September. That earlier-than-usual start to the season has caught many people off guard, according to Jennifer Shuford, MD, an infectious disease medical officer at the Texas Department of State Health Services. The CDC recommends people get their annual flu vaccine by the end of October.

“A lot of people didn’t have time to get vaccinated before influenza hit here,” she says. “Early flu seasons are hard on people, especially families, who put off getting the vaccine because life gets busy.”

The children ranged in age from 1 to 16. The state has vaccination information on four of the deceased children, and none had received it. In addition, four of the six already had health conditions, which may have made them more prone to complications from flu.

“But that means two of the six were healthy before falling ill,” Shuford says. “That reinforces the message we try to get out every year: No one is immune to the effects, and even healthy people can get very sick or die.” Young children, adults older than 65, and people with certain pre-existing conditions are most likely to have severe complications.

State and county officials have provided details about five of the six children who died:

A 16-year-old from the Austin area with underlying conditions who tested positive for the B strain. It’s not known if the teen had a flu shot.

A 14-year-old from the San Antonio area with underlying conditions who tested positive for the A strain (H1N1) who had underlying conditions. The teen’s vaccination status is not known.

A 14-year-old from the Fort Worth area with underlying conditions who tested positive for the B strain and was not vaccinated.

A 5-year-old from Laredo who was not vaccinated.

A child from Wichita County in north Texas. No other information is available.

According to the CDC’s weekly flu tracker, 10 children had died nationwide as of December 7. Because of the timing of reporting, that only includes three of the six children in Texas. Thirty-eight states are already reporting widespread or regional flu activity.