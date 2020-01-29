Mom on Son’s Flu: ‘Scariest Time of My Life’

Jan. 29, 2020 -- LaToya Chelcy had no idea the flu could be so serious. Ever since a flu shot made her feel sick years ago, the mom from LaGrange, GA, has skipped it. She didn’t get flu shots for her two children, either: 17-year-old John and his sister, 15-year-old Aukeeviah.

Then, last month, John landed in the hospital, sidelined by a severe case of the flu that led to so much muscle damage, it led to kidney failure, two stays in the intensive care unit, and a 2-day coma.

Now, she has two missions: to fatten up John, who lost about 20 pounds during his hospital stay, and to spread the word about the importance of an annual flu shot. Her family will make it a yearly habit, she says.

"This was the scariest time of my life," she says. To other families, she says: "Please don't hesitate to get the flu shot. I don't want this to happen to any other child." John got a flu shot before he was discharged.

This flu season is shaping up as a bad one, and children and teens are being hit hard. Children can be particularly vulnerable to the B strain of flu that has been circulating. As of January 18, 54 flu-related children’s deaths have been reported to the CDC. Since 2010, from 7,000 to 26,000 children and teens have had to be hospitalized annually due to flu.