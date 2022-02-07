Flu Shots Lag in States With Low COVID Vaccine Uptake

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adult flu shots have slumped in states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, suggesting that COVID-19 vaccination behavior may have spilled over to flu-vaccine behavior, new research indicates.

University of California, Los Angeles researchers point to declining trust in public health agencies caused by controversy over COVID-19 vaccines as a possible reason for the falloff in flu vaccination.

"It is alarming that controversy surrounding COVID-19 vaccination may be undermining separate public health efforts that save thousands of lives each year," said study lead author Dr. Richard Leuchter. He's a resident physician at UCLA Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine.

The analysis of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data through January 2022 showed that adult flu vaccination rates remained relatively stable in all states during the first flu season of the pandemic (2020-2021), before widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

But flu shot rates in the second flu season of the pandemic (2021-2022) — when COVID-19 vaccines were widely available — fell from about 44% to around 39% in states with below-average rates of COVID-19 vaccination.