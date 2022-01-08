Aug. 1, 2022 – Richard Martinello, MD, a professor of medicine and pediatric infectious diseases at Yale University, doesn’t expect to see a child hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the middle of summer. The illness, which can strike infants and older adults especially hard, is known as a “winter virus.”

But not this year. Over the last several weeks, he says, admissions for children with RSV have increased at the Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. While the numbers aren’t large, they are out of the ordinary, he says, “because usually at this time of year, we see zero. For lack of a better term, it’s weird.”

Likewise, William Schaffner, MD, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, says RSV is on the rise there. Tennessee is one of 10 states taking part in a CDC surveillance system that tracks influenza, RSV, and COVID-19.

He says RSV cases had risen by at least a third during the past week, including all age ranges. At this time of year, he says, “We aren’t supposed to have any RSV.”