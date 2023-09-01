Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker.

Jan. 9, 2023 – New cases of the flu in the United States continue to decline as flu-related outpatient visits to doctors offices and hospitals fell for the fifth straight week as 2022 ended, according to the latest CDC data.

While good news, the number of hospital admissions for flu and flu-like illnesses held steady.

Outpatient visits for flu-like illness made up 5.4% of all visits to health care providers during the week of Dec. 25-31, according to data from the CDC’s Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network. That is down from 6.0% the previous week and down from what seems like a seasonal peak of 7.5% in late November, based on the CDC Influenza Division’s latest FluView report.

The CDC’s surveillance network defines influenza-like illness as fever plus cough or sore throat, not laboratory-confirmed flu, so the data includes other respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). But the language in the FluView report makes it clear that the CDC puts the emphasis on the flu.