Cost May Lead Many to Skip COVID Testing: Why That's a Problem

Sept. 14, 2023 – For Becky Robertson of Dallas, COVID-19 testing is taking a toll on her wallet now that the federal government and her insurance are no longer covering the cost. She said she pays around $30 per test to protect herself and her family. It’s gotten so pricey, in fact, that instead of testing, when she or a family member shows symptoms, they may quarantine at home rather than shelling out more money to know for sure.

And she’s not the only one. Katie Camero, a recently laid-off journalist from Edison, NJ, said she, too, has been struggling with the rising cost of COVID testing. Her husband is a medical student who’s constantly fighting a scratchy throat and other symptoms as he runs around the hospital. Because of his exposure, they both test themselves frequently to protect those around them.

When one of her close friends has a new baby, for example, she likes to test out of an abundance of caution before visiting. Still, Camero said, “it’s getting really expensive to be considerate.”