Q&A: Wait, How Do I Protect Myself, Others From COVID Again?

Sept. 18, 2023 – Americans may have a range of opinions on hot-button issues, but they seem to align on at least one: Wishing COVID-19 was truly behind us once and for all.

But 4 months after the CDC announced the COVID public health emergency was officially over, hospitalizations have increased almost 9% and deaths have risen almost 5% from the previous week, according to the most recent CDC data.

Like it or not, the recent COVID uptick could mean a return to testing, isolation, and masking. So what are the recommendations again? The CDC’s guidance around COVID hasn’t changed much: If you test positive, isolate from everyone for 5 days and then, depending on whether symptoms are improving or if you still have a fever, you may need to continue to isolate.

But more than 3 years into the pandemic, with the public emergency over, are those guidelines still the most effective and reasonable? WebMD reached out to an emergency room doctor, a family doctor, and an infectious disease expert for a refresher.