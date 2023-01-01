Child-Care Centers Are Not Big COVID Spreaders, Research Says

Oct. 25, 2023 -- Child-care centers are not significant sources of COVID-19 transmission, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine say that kids with COVID-19 could be treated like kids with similar respiratory illnesses.

“We need to have an open discussion at the national level about the benefit of recommending SARS-CoV-2 testing for every child with respiratory symptoms who attends a child care program,” said lead author Timothy Shope, MD, of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, in a press release.

"No one wants to give up on controlling SARS-CoV-2 spread, but focusing on testing and long exclusion periods for children in childcare centers appears to be unnecessary, while subjecting families to the expense of frequent testing, absence from work and lost wages, and loss of education and socialization for children," he said.

The study was published in the JAMA Network Open.

It found that children in child-care centers don’t spread COVID-19 at significant rates to caregivers or other children at the centers, or to people they live with.