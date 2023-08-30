Human Immunity Pushing Back on COVID As New Variant Arises

Oct. 27, 2023 – The virus that causes COVID-19 is adapting again, and the variant of Omicron known as BA.2.86 has a new mutation called JN.1, prompting experts to urge us all to remain calm but vigilant.

The coronavirus is constantly mutating to survive the growing antibody pushback it encounters as our bodies learn how to fight it after vaccinations and infections.

Variant BA.2.86 is a concern because of the extensive array of mutations in its spike protein, David Ho, MD, from Columbia University in New York City, and his team point out in their new lab report published this week in the journal Nature.

The worries are reminders of when the first Omicron appeared, they said.

Even though there is less COVID surveillance happening these days, sequences of BA.2.86 – nicknamed Pirola by some scientists – have already been found in 28 countries around the world since August.

With so little monitoring, experts suspect there are more cases circulating than they've been able to confirm.