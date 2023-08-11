What Happens if You Get Both COVID and Flu (or RSV) at Once?

Nov. 8, 2023 – Getting COVID-19: No fun. The same is true of flu or RSV. But getting more than one of them at the same time? Now you’re talking about what could be a really dangerous situation.

As the colder months creep up on us, so does the spread of the big three respiratory viruses: COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. The good news is we now have an updated COVID vaccine, flu shots that protect against multiple strains of the virus, and RSV vaccines for older folks, pregnant people, and infants. Yet despite our prevention efforts, some unlucky few may contract not just one of these viruses, but two at once or in close succession during the winter season.

While we can’t predict what the season will look like this year, last year’s data from the CDC showed that RSV, COVID, and flu didn’t all peak at once – which is good news for both patients and health care systems.