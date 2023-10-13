If the COVID Threat Grows Again, How Prepared Are We?

Jan. 18, 2024 – We’ve been through this before. A new COVID-19 variant emerges somewhere in the world, grows in strength, and comes to dominate, bringing with it an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

It’s happening now. But so far, the JN.1 variant, while causing a spike in cases and worse outcomes, isn’t expected to be the sky-is-falling-variant many have worried about.

But what if the next one is? Will we be prepared?

What keeps experts up at night is the possibility of something we haven’t seen yet.

A variant that emerges with little notice, one that gets around all our immune defenses, could us set back to day one. That means facing a virus without an effective vaccine or tailored antiviral treatment again. It’s difficult to predict how likely this threat is, but the risk is not zero.

On the plus side, the virus cannot “learn,” but we humans can. We’ve got vaccine technology now that is essential for responding to new COVID variants more quickly. In the past, creating a vaccine, ramping up production, and distributing it could take 6 months or more – as it still does with the flu vaccine each year. The mRNA vaccine technology, however, can be updated at lower costs and deployed much faster, leading experts to refer to them as “plug and play” vaccines.