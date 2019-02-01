CDC Could Cut COVID Isolation Time: What It Could Mean

Feb. 23, 2024 – Is shorter better? Or just more practical? The CDC is reportedly going to cut its COVID-19 isolation recommendations down from 5 days to 24 hours starting in April.

The agency appears to be walking a fine line between reducing COVID transmission, including the JN.1 variant, and the reality that many people struggle to forgo work or school for days at a time.

The agency is expected to recommend 24 hours on two conditions: as long as a person remains fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are mild and improving. But where does this leave those at higher risk for more serious COVID outcomes? Why wait until April? And has the science around COVID changed, or just our behavior?

We turned to some experts for answers.

It remains to be seen if people are more likely to isolate for 24 hours or if that will send an unintended message about COVID severity.

“That’s my worry, that people will no longer take isolation seriously if it’s so short,” said Purvi Parikh, MD, an immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network, a nonprofit advocacy group for people with these conditions based in Fairfax, VA.