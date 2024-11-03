At-Home Medical Tests: Are They Right for You?

March 11, 2024 – At-home medical diagnostic testing has exploded in recent years. NASDAQ reports that the market for at-home testing has reached a staggering $45.6 billion and will continue to grow at a rate of over 10% per year up to 2031.

COVID-19 testing may have gotten the ball rolling, but new home tests for a variety of conditions are becoming widely available. Do-it-yourself genetic tests for everything from thyroid disease, to sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), to heart disease, and more are cutting-edge options, as are inflammation-detecting tests that may spot early signs of conditions like Alzheimer's.

Convenience is a major advantage when it comes to at-home testing, also sometimes called direct-to-consumer testing Those who think they may have sleep apnea, for example, but don't want to endure the discomfort of a night in the hospital for a sleep study, have the option of an at-home evaluation – plus they can get fitted for a CPAP machine if needed.

While accessible, the evaluation is not foolproof, warned Brooke G. Judd, MD, an assistant professor of medicine and assistant professor of psychiatry at Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine.