It's the Latest Diet Craze, But Is It Safe?

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 22, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- What if you could have your cake, eat it, too, andlose weight?

A nutritional fad called CICO -- short for "Calories In, Calories Out" -- promises just that for those looking to shed some pounds.

The pitch is straightforward: Eat whatever you want, junk food included, and still shrink your waistline -- as long as every day you expend more calories than you consume.

It's a simplified approach to eating that essentially views fruits and vegetables through the same prism as candies and soda. All that matters is the total caloric tally.

Perhaps not surprisingly, many nutrition experts disagree.

"Being healthy isn't just about weight loss alone," noted Lona Sandon, program director and assistant professor of clinical nutrition at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. "You have to consider the whole package."

Sandon acknowledged that those who adopt a CICO approach to eating "might actually lose weight." But there's a downside: "nutrient deficiencies or even malnutrition," she warned.

"You may not be providing all the nutrients your body needs if you are not paying attention to the types of foods you are putting in your body," Sandon said. "This could mean osteoporosis later in life, increased risk of cancer, heart disease, etcetera."

Samantha Heller, senior clinical nutritionist at New York University Medical Center, agreed.

"We are so obsessed with weight loss and being thin that we have lost sight of the fact that being healthy is everything," she said.

"It is far more important to eat healthy foods like broccoli, edamame, pecans, berries, pasta and olive oil than go on some crazy weight-loss fad diet," Heller said.

"Severely restricting calories or food groups, along with rapid weight loss, are likely to backfire for many reasons, and the dieter will be left feeling frustrated," she added.

Heller said research also suggests that weight cycling -- yo-yo dieting -- may "increase the risk for more problems down the road, such as obesity and cardiovascular disease."

In fact, added dietitian Connie Diekman, "weight loss, in an unhealthy way, is never a good idea." She's director of university nutrition at Washington University in St. Louis.