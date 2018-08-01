Dunkin' Donuts Stops Use of Artificial Dyes

All artificial dyes have been removed from its donuts and will be eliminated from other products by the end of the year, Dunkin' Donuts says.

"This is all part of a larger initiative to offer our guests simpler ingredients and cleaner menu labels," Ron Golden, manager of donut excellence, said in a company news release, CNN reported.

A number of other food companies have also removed artificial dyes from their products.

Some animal studies have linked food dyes with organ damage, cancer, birth defects, and allergic reactions. In humans, studies have connected food dyes to hyperactivity and other behavioral problems in children, CNN reported.