Better Diet, Bigger Brain?

WEDNESDAY, May 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- You go to the gym to make your muscles bigger, but what if you want to bulk up your brain to help you stay sharp? New research suggests you might want to head to the produce aisle.

People who ate diets full of vegetables, fruits, nuts and fish had bigger brains than their less well-nourished counterparts, the large study from the Netherlands found.

"Adhering to an overall healthy diet quality supports brain health and might be a suitable preventive strategy to maintain and augment cognition [thinking and memory] in healthy older adults," said the study's senior author, Dr. Meike Vernooij. She's a professor of population imaging at Erasmus University Medical Center, in Rotterdam.

The study included more than 4,200 people aged 45 and older at the start. Average age was 66, the researchers said.

Study volunteers completed a survey about what types and how much food they ate over the past month. The survey included almost 400 food items.

The researchers looked at diet quality based on Dutch dietary guidelines. Diet quality was measured on a scale of zero to 14, with 14 the healthiest. The best diets contained lots of fruits and vegetables, nuts, whole grains, dairy and fish, and limited sugary beverages, the researchers said.

The average diet score was seven, the study found.

Participants also had MRI scans done to measure their brain size. Information was also collected about other factors that could affect brain size, such as high blood pressure, physical activity and smoking.

After adjusting the data to account for such factors, the researchers saw that a higher diet score was linked to larger brain volume. Folks with the healthiest diets had brains that were about 2 milliliters larger than those who ate fewer healthy foods.

Could a 2 milliliter (mL) difference in brain size actually translate to better thinking and memory skills? The researchers said yes, it seems to.

"It is known that the risk of cognitive decline increases with advancing age. Moreover, with increasing age our brain volume decreases," Vernooij said.