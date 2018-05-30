Human Brain Hard-Wired to Love Fat-Carb Combo

THURSDAY, June 14, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Fast food and processed foods trigger deep-seated instincts in the human brain that likely promote overeating, a new study suggests.

These modern foods, high in both fat and carbohydrates, produce a higher "reward" signal than foods containing either mostly fat or mostly carbs, the researchers report.

As a result, these foods hijack your body's signals that govern food consumption, explained senior researcher Dana Small, director of Yale University's Modern Diet and Physiology Research Center.

"These foods that have both fat and carbohydrate are tricking this ancient mechanism, so the response is larger than it should be for the amount of energy that's actually there," Small said. "They're more reinforcing than they should be."

It's been known for some time that the gut sends signals to the brain that govern whether you feel hungry or full.

However, newer research has indicated that fats and carbohydrates might send these signals through separate pathways to the brain, potentially creating a combined effect, Small said.

"We wondered if it's not the case that if you have foods that have fat and carbohydrates, they might be more rewarding than equally caloric foods that contain primarily fat or primarily carbohydrates," Small said.

This is particularly a problem for modern humanity, and potentially an explanation of the twin epidemics of obesity and diabetes, she said.

"In the modern food environment, the vast majority of foods are high in both fat and carbohydrate," Small said. "In nature, these sorts of foods don't exist. You don't really find foods that are high in both fat and carbohydrates."

For the study, test participants underwent brain scans while being shown photographs of familiar snacks.

The snacks were either high in carbs (lollipops or candy), high in fats (meatballs or cheeses), or high in both (cookies or cakes), Small said.

The participants were asked to "bid" for the foods they preferred using real money, and told that if they won the auction they would be allowed to eat the item they selected, Small said.