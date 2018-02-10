TUESDAY, Oct 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Want to get consumers hungry for a chocolate-covered ant or crunchy cricket snack?

New research suggests that if you're marketing protein-rich insects as edibles, emphasizing flavor and luxury is key.

So finds an advertising experiment that aimed to get 180 Germans to embrace entomophagy, a verbal mouthful that basically means "eating insects."

Aware of the hard sell at hand, lead investigator Sebastian Berger highlighted several reasons -- none having to do with taste -- to seriously consider an insect-based cuisine.

"They are rich in protein, environmentally friendly and a healthy option compared to traditional meats," Berger noted. And with 25 percent of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions tracing back to food production, he said insect harvesting produces just a "fraction" of the greenhouse gases emitted in producing meat products.

Berger is an associate professor in the department of organization and human resource management at the University of Bern in Switzerland.

In the end, however "delicious" trumped "healthy" in gaining new fans of mealworms and crickets, Berger said.

"The majority of humans eat insects, or come from a culture in which insect-eating is normal," he observed. But Berger acknowledged that in the Western world, the practice is "predominantly associated with the emotion [of] disgust."

Given that, "it is to be expected that utilitarian [nutrition] ads don't work well in the case of eating insects."

In the study, volunteers were described as "well-educated" and ranged in age from 18 to 72.

In a lab setting, all were told the study concerned "new products," rather than insect food. After completing a food questionnaire, all reviewed an information sheet containing one of two ad options for a start-up insect food company. The first promoted insects as "exquisite" or good for the body or environment. The second ad promoted insect food as "delicious," "exotic" or "trendy."

The participants were then asked if they would try a mealworm chocolate truffle recipe.

After critiquing a food presentation, those who chose to eat the truffle indicated what they thought of it.